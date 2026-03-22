Vital works to bring weeks of daytime closures to road between two Shropshire villages

A stretch of the B5476 between Harmer Hill and Alderton is set for surface dressing work between April 7 and May 14.

The road - which runs between Wem and Shrewsbury - will be closed on several days to allow the scheme to take place.

Shropshire Council says the programme will be carried out in three phases, with full closures in place from 9.30am to 4pm.

Closures will be in place for stud removal will taking place on April 7, while surface dressing will take place between April 28 and 30. The road will then close again between May 12 and 14 for white lining.

A stretch of the B5476 between Harmer Hill and Alderton is set for surface dressing work between April 7 and May 14. Photo: Google

Shropshire Council said the route is one of more than 70 across the county being treated this year as part of the council’s surface dressing programme, which aims to prevent potholes, improve skid resistance and extend the life of road surfaces.

Access will be maintained for residents and businesses within the closure, as well as emergency services, essential highway crews and utility or public service vehicles when safe to do so.

All other traffic will be directed via a signed, 15-mile diversion, pointing drivers towards the A49 through Acton Reynald - but Shropshire Council are reminding road users other diversions may be available depending on their vehicle type.

Motorists are asked not to park on the road while work is under way.

Further details, including a full diversion map, can be found by searching the One Network roadworks website.