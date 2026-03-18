More than 80,000 households across Shropshire and Staffordshire hit by delays to Royal Mail deliveries - these are the areas affected
More than 80,000 households across Shropshire and Staffordshire have been experiencing delays with postal deliveries this week, according to Royal Mail.
Plus
By Mark Andrews
Published
Last updated
The company identified 13 postcode areas which are affected by the delays, and are not at the moment receiving a six-day-a-week service.
Sign up to our free newsletter today
A total of 38,640 households served by the Shrewsbury delivery office are experiencing delays, 12,824 served by the Tweedale centre, in Telford, and 30,236 served by the Lichfield delivery office.