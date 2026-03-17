Detectives are working through a significant number of new pieces of information following the release of a digitised image of a man whose body was found in a reservoir in October 2024.

Dyfed-Powys Police worked with Face Lab at Liverpool John Moores University to produce a realistic image of the as yet unidentified man’s face, in the hope of reaching someone who can help achieve a breakthrough in the case.

After releasing the facial image last week, Powys CID and the force’s Major Crime Team, received between 50 and 70 initial calls, emails and reports through the dedicated investigation website, with more information being received daily.

Each piece of information is being considered and prioritised for further enquiries to be carried out.

Detective Inspector Anthea Ponting, who has led the investigation, said: “We have had a significant number of reports through our force control centre and the major incident public portal, which we are working our way through and assessing individually.