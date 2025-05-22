New photos of train which crashed into tractor trailer near Leominster, injuring six people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Transport for Wales train crashed into a tractor trailer at a user-worked level crossing at Nordan, just north of Leominster on the Herefordshire/Shropshire border, at about 10.40am on Thursday (May 22).

The train crashed into a tractor and trailer at about 10.50am today. Photo: SWNS

Six people were injured, fortunately not seriously. The West Midlands Ambulance Service said an air ambulance helicopter and five paramedic officers have attended.

The train crashed into a tractor and trailer at about 10.50am today. Photo: SWNS

British Transport Police and West Mercia Police officers are also in attendance.

The train crashed into a tractor and trailer at about 10.50am today. Photo: Tom Wren/SWNS

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch says its inspectors will gather evidence from the scene of the crash to inform whether or not an investigation into the circumstances will take place.

The train crashed into a tractor and trailer at about 10.50am today. Photo: Tom Wren/SWNS

New photos from the scene show the damage caused to the tractor's trailer by the impact.