'I help people to create their dream gardens at my Shropshire plant centre'

They believe plants and gardens, however small, help to restore a sense of wellbeing and balance within our lives and the environment.

“We’re a design-led plant centre offering a personal touch,” says owner Mark Lavers.

All of the staff at the centre, which is based within the courtyard of Apley Farm Shop, are experienced horticulturalists.

The business’ roots go back to 2016 when Apley Estates, along with Boningale Nurseries/Worfield Plants, started selling plants from the farm shop site between Telford and Bridgnorth.

In 2018, Mark, who has a BSc degree in horticulture and amenity, purchased the business and re-named it Moongate Plant Centre.

At the time he was working for Worfield Plants, but he later joined Moongate Plant Centre full-time in 2019 after 20 years working in wholesale.

Mark, centre, with team members Claire Skinner and Luke Shaw

The business expanded in 2020 with the addition of a second polytunnel, a shop and landscaped gardens, including a pond.