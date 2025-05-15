'It was basic and short of creature comforts - but I loved it' - Memories of Shropshire's 19th century terraced rows demolished in 1960s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This lost community was a place of living memories, and for Marie Wilks it was her childhood world.

The story of the three terraces - Single Row, Double Row, and New Row - has been told in a new book by Wellington's Heather Duckett called "Hinkshay Rows - A Shropshire Industrial Community." But what was it like to live at Single Row, with its tiny rooms, primitive outdoor toilet, and tin bath?

Basic living in the Hinkshay rows.

"I thought it was great. I didn't know any different," said Marie, who is now Marie Barber and lives near Wem.

"Thinking back, I think, oh my god, how did I live there? Yet we were happy."

The Wilks family bought 2 Single Row around 1959 when Marie was about 18 months old.

John Podmore - Marie's mum's brother - with his wife Stella, and their daughter Jayne, on a visit to Single Row, with Marie in the pale dress front right, around the mid-1960s.

"It was really poor. Single Row was a single row of cottages, I would say about 12. I remember vividly that ours had a bright yellow door and a black window frame.

"When you came out of the front door, which was the only door, it was literally a road of compressed soil and when it rained was puddles and stones. It was awful.