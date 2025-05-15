'It was basic and short of creature comforts - but I loved it' - Memories of Shropshire's 19th century terraced rows demolished in 1960s
Tin bath in the garden, primitive outside toilet - but happy memories of a lost community near Dawley
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This lost community was a place of living memories, and for Marie Wilks it was her childhood world.
The story of the three terraces - Single Row, Double Row, and New Row - has been told in a new book by Wellington's Heather Duckett called "Hinkshay Rows - A Shropshire Industrial Community." But what was it like to live at Single Row, with its tiny rooms, primitive outdoor toilet, and tin bath?
"I thought it was great. I didn't know any different," said Marie, who is now Marie Barber and lives near Wem.
"Thinking back, I think, oh my god, how did I live there? Yet we were happy."
The Wilks family bought 2 Single Row around 1959 when Marie was about 18 months old.
"It was really poor. Single Row was a single row of cottages, I would say about 12. I remember vividly that ours had a bright yellow door and a black window frame.
"When you came out of the front door, which was the only door, it was literally a road of compressed soil and when it rained was puddles and stones. It was awful.