Elderly driver rushed to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after crash with lorry near Church Stretton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Affcot, near Church Stretton, just after 1pm today (Thursday, May 22).

Three fire crews including a rescue tender were dispatched from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Wellington fire stations.

An operations officer was also in attendance. They were joined by air and land ambulance teams, West Mercia Police officers and representatives of a utility company.

Upon arrival, the emergency services found the incident involved a HGV and a car. An electrical cable had become “unearthed” during the crash, too.

Crews used Holmatro equipment to help free the car driver, an elderly woman, from her vehicle. She was left in the care of the ambulance crews who treated her for "potentially serious injuries," a spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed.

The woman was then taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital under emergency driving conditions.

Once cleared by the firefighters, the incident was also left in the care of police officers and was under control by 2pm.

The A49 Shrewsbury Road was shut for the duration of the incident. Traffic was moving slowly both ways from the A489 (Bishops Castle turn-off) to Gates Lane, AA Traffic shows.