Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters called to Telford neighbourhood during early hours of morning after blaze involving a bin

Firefighters were called to a Telford neighbourhood during the early hours of the morning after a fire involving a bin.

By Luke Powell
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

The fire service received a call shortly before 2.20am (May 22) reporting a fire at Downton Court.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters arrived to a small bin fire.

Crews used a bucket of water to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was under control by 2.37am. 

Similar stories
Most popular