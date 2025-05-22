Firefighters called to Telford neighbourhood during early hours of morning after blaze involving a bin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The fire service received a call shortly before 2.20am (May 22) reporting a fire at Downton Court.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters arrived to a small bin fire.

Crews used a bucket of water to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was under control by 2.37am.