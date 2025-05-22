Firefighters called to Telford neighbourhood during early hours of morning after blaze involving a bin
Firefighters were called to a Telford neighbourhood during the early hours of the morning after a fire involving a bin.
By Luke Powell
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The fire service received a call shortly before 2.20am (May 22) reporting a fire at Downton Court.
One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.
Firefighters arrived to a small bin fire.
Crews used a bucket of water to extinguish the blaze.
The fire was under control by 2.37am.