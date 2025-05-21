Emergency services called after car rolls onto its side in middle of road near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.11am (May 21) reporting a road traffic collision on Covert Lane.

One fire crew was sent from Bridgnorth Fire Station to the scene. Police teams also attended.

Reports from the fire service said one car rolled onto its side and came to a rest in the middle of the carriageway.

Nobody was trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters made the vehicle safe using small gear.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 1.35am.