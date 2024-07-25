Prolific shoplifter with more than 50 convictions spared jail for string of thefts and using an aerosol as a flame-thrower is re-sentenced and caged for two years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In March, 47-year-old Anne Boden, formerly of Wellington, appeared before Judge Recorder Julian Taylor at Shrewsbury Crown Court charged with a string of thefts, criminal damage as well as possession of knife and an offensive weapon in a public place.

One of her offences was using a "canister of aerosol spray which has been improvised into a flame-thrower" and threatening a woman in the street with it on January 10 last year.

She also admitted possessing a large kitchen knife in Tan Bank on April 2, 2023, three counts of failing to surrender to police or court bail and criminal damage.

On April 2, 2023 boden also destroyed a £2,000 West Mercia Police window, criminally damaged a marked police car to the tune of £500, and caused £2,000 of damage to personal car belonging to a police officer on the same car park.

Her many thefts from shops included glue and false eyelashes, a water slide and alcohol and walking out of several branches of the Co-op, B&M, and Nisa Local in Telford with baskets loaded with items that she refused to pay for.