Lane closed following crash between car and lorry near Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police reported they were at the scene of a collision at Tern Hill on Thursday, just after 10am.

A spokesperson for the police said the crash was between a car and a lorry.

They added: "Nobody has been injured but one lane is currently closed."

The A41/A53 roundabout at Tern Hill. Photo: Google

According to traffic data, the incident appears to have taken place at or near the Tern Hill roundabout, where the A53 meets the A41.

Traffic looks to be moving slowly in the area following the crash.