Views wanted on whether Shrewsbury street should be made one-way permanently

Shropshire Council has opened a consultation on plans to make a length of New Street, in Shrewsbury, permanently one-way.

New Street runs from Copthorne Road, just off Frankwell Roundabout next to Majestic Wine, past the Boathouse before becoming Porthill Road.

The proposed one-way system will make permanent the existing temporary arrangements on the road, from its junction with Park Avenue to Quarry View, in a north-easterly direction.

The road has been one-way since the pandemic. Photo: Google

The council said that the changes will increase pedestrian capacity and movements, by re-allocating carriageway space.

The road has been temporarily one-way since June 2020. It was one of several changes to road layouts across Shrewsbury and the wider county in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with greater priority to be given to cyclists and more space needed for pedestrians to allow for social distancing.

Those who wish to make representations, whether to raise an objection or to express support, contact the traffic engineering team by May 30.

They can be emailed at traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk or addressed in writing at Traffic Engineering Team, Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury SY2 6ND.