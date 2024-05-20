Sunshine or rain? Find out the half-term weather forecast for the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The spring half-term holidays between Monday, May 27 and Friday, May 31 will see thousands of school pupils get a week off, giving them the chance to get out and about and enjoy the last parts of spring.

While the weather has improved across May, with higher temperatures and more sunshine, the forecast for the half-term week has been predicted by the Met Office to be more unsettled, with temperatures fluctuating and more rain set to arrive.

In its long-term forecast on the Met Office website, a spokesman said the weather would be more unsettled, with periods of rain.

The spokesman said: "Most likely an unsettled start to the period with showers in the west and perhaps longer periods of rain in the northeast, although still some settled weather in between.

"Over the bank holiday weekend, a band of rain is likely to arrive from the west, becoming weaker as it moves east and becoming more showery in nature with scattered showers also following.

"Into the new week increasingly settled conditions are more likely for most, though rain may threaten north-western areas whilst some southern or eastern areas occasionally less settled with showers more likely later in the period though there will be some sunshine between them, the best of this in south-western parts.

"Temperatures are likely to be a little above average, but some large spatial differences are likely."