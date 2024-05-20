The 41-year-old sex predator faced justice at Shrewsbury Crown Court after raping, violating and pimping out the girl over several years after "charming and sweet talking" her as a girl.

It comes 12 years after Ali and his brother Ahdel were jailed for abusing teenagers as young as 13 in Telford and trafficking them around Britain.

On Monday Judge Peter Barrie sentenced Ali to 12 years in prison with an extended licence period of eight years.

He told Ali: "You have shown no remorse at all. There continues to be a high risk that you may cause serious harm to young females through the commission of further offences against them," adding that he must remain categorised as a "dangerous offender".

A harrowing witness statement from the victim, a woman now in her 30s who sat in court holding onto a family member, was read by prosecutor Steven Perian KC.

In it, she said: "He saw a young vulnerable child and groomed me into thinking I loved him. The fact he pleaded guilty comes as no satisfaction. The pain is still there."

In these latest proceedings, Ali denied charges relating to this victim but admitted to several counts on the second day of a trial.

He eventually admitted to two counts of rape, one of trafficking for sexual exploitation and three counts of sexual activity with a child.