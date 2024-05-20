Man wanted on suspicion of causing thousands of pounds of criminal damage to house in Shifnal
Police are trying to locate a man wanted for causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to a Shifnal house.
The man, who has been known to go by the name of Martin Caine, which police believe is a false name, is wanted on suspicion causing around £15,000 of criminal damage to the property.
Anyone who recognises him and may know his name is being asked to contact PC Middleton on 07977 057751 or jessica.middleton@westmercia.police.uk.