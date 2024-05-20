Shropshire Star
Man wanted on suspicion of causing thousands of pounds of criminal damage to house in Shifnal

Police are trying to locate a man wanted for causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to a Shifnal house.

By Richard Williams
Published

The man, who has been known to go by the name of Martin Caine, which police believe is a false name, is wanted on suspicion causing around £15,000 of criminal damage to the property.

Have you seen Martin Caine?

Anyone who recognises him and may know his name is being asked to contact PC Middleton on 07977 057751 or jessica.middleton@westmercia.police.uk.

