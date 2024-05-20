Woman seriously injured after being pushed over in broad daylight

The incident took place at around 11.50am on Thursday, May 2, at Abbey Foregate in Shrewsbury.

Police said that a man pushed a woman over causing her to fall into the road.

They said the woman suffered serious injuries.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has since been bailed.

PC Alasdair Taylor said: “We are keen to speak to the oncoming car that stopped the vehicle before it collided with the woman. This person is not in any trouble.

“Anyone else that saw the incident or was driving in the area and has dashcam footage, please contact me on 07816344027 or by e-mailing shrewsburycentral.snt@westmercia.police.uk quoting crime number 22/37068/24.”

Alternatively, people can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.