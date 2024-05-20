Gruesome DPD murder – fresh developments with overseas arrests

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Aurman Singh, 23, was attacked in broad daylight as he delivered parcels on Berwick Avenue on Coton Hill on Monday, August 21, last year.

He was attacked by eight men who were armed with weapons, including an axe, a golf club and a piece of wood.

Four men – Arshdeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Manjot Singh and Shivdeep Singh – were found guilty last month of his murder and were each handed 28 year prison sentences.

A fifth man, Sukhmandeep Singh, was also found guilty at the trial of manslaughter and given a 10-year prison sentence.

No known motive for the attack was established during the trial, however, police say it was not a robbery.

Earlier this morning, two men, aged 23 and 25, were arrested in Austria on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, said: "This investigation has already resulted in five men found guilty for their part in Aurman’s death after they lay in wait for him during his delivery route, before they carried out their planned and calculated attack, resulting in his death.

"These arrests show our commitment to getting justice for Aurman's family, and how we have continued to work tirelessly to apprehend those involved in his death, and I’m grateful for the assistance of the Austrian authorities.”