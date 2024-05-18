Traffic disrupted on busy A41 after HGV hits central reservation near Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It happened on the A41 between Prees Heath and Whitchurch.

The road was closed in both directions after the crash, which happened at around 1pm. The AA's traffic website says the road is now partially blocked and there is queuing traffic as of 3.30pm.

Four fire engines including the rescue tender were sent to the scene from Hodnet, Wellington, Wem and Whitchurch. An operations officer was also in attendance.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 1.12pm on Saturday, May 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Prees Heath.

"HGV collided into central reservation on the A41 dual carriageway between Prees Heath and Whitchurch. Road has been closed in both directions."

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.