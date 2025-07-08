Shropshire Star
Firefighters rush to a diesel spill just off the A41

Firefighters rushed to a fuel spillage just off the A41.

By Geha Pandey
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Sandford Industrial Estate, just off the A41, in Prees, at 9:34pm yesterday (Monday, July 7). 

Three fire engines were dispatched from Prees, Tweedale and Whitchurch with an operations officer in attendance too. 

The back of a firefighter at the bottom of a ladder attached to a fire engine
Firefighters attended to the fuel spill in Prees. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Also attending to the scene was West Mercia Police officers. 

On arrival, crews found a spillage of diesel fuel due to a split tank of a lorry. 

The leak was stemmed and the area of spillage was covered with sand by the firefighters

