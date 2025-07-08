Firefighters rush to a diesel spill just off the A41

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Sandford Industrial Estate, just off the A41, in Prees, at 9:34pm yesterday (Monday, July 7).

Three fire engines were dispatched from Prees, Tweedale and Whitchurch with an operations officer in attendance too.

Firefighters attended to the fuel spill in Prees. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Also attending to the scene was West Mercia Police officers.

On arrival, crews found a spillage of diesel fuel due to a split tank of a lorry.

The leak was stemmed and the area of spillage was covered with sand by the firefighters.