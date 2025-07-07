Transfer of Shropshire coroner’s officers from police control to council on the cards

Currently, the officers are employed and funded by West Mercia Police (WMP). However, the force has decided to cease supporting the roles because they are not considered to be part of core policing functions.

Therefore, the plan is for Shropshire Council to take on the responsibility of the six officers from October 1. This will be done under TUPE (Transfer of Undertakings [Protection of Employment]) legislation, with the officers continuing to be based at the Guildhall in Shrewsbury.

Coroners are independent judicial officers who are appointed and funded by local authorities. They inquire into deaths reported to them which appear to be violent, unnatural or of sudden and unknown causes. Coroners are judicially independent and as such determine how they discharge their functions within the statutory framework.

The Guildhall in Shrewsbury, home of Shropshire Council. Picture: Shropshire Council

“The council does not currently budget for the costs of the coroner officers as this has been 100 per cent funded by WMP,” said Tim Collard, legal service manager at Shropshire Council.

“It has been agreed between the chief constable of West Mercia Police and the chief executive of Shropshire Council that their funding is withdrawn over four years on a phased withdrawal basis. This is the same arrangement as was agreed between Worcestershire County Council and West Mercia Police when the coroner’s officers were transferred in a similar manner in 2023.”

Mr Collard added that, over the four-year period, it would cost Shropshire Council £376,015 to fund the roles.

“Whilst the additional costs for year one can be absorbed within the service, it will be necessary to seek growth within the budget for future years,” he said.

“This proposal highlights that any future inflation/salary uplift needs to be costed and funded. It is envisaged that Shropshire Council may need to review the service following transfer (subject to TUPE legislation) and would want to negotiate risk sharing any potential implications with WMP.

“Further conversations will need to be held with West Mercia Police over the transfer of ffunctions/staff to Shropshire Council and any cost implications recognising the importance of ensuring the service is able to continue to deliver its functions post transfer in October 2025.”

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet will discuss the transfer this Wednesday (July 9).