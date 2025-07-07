Three teens killed in Shifnal crash died due to the 'naïve actions of a young, inexperienced and newly qualified driver'

Simon Evans, aged 18, from Perton, Wolverhampton, Jacob Holman, 17, from Tettenhall, near Wolverhampton and 17-year-old Jenson Bridges from Brewood in Staffordshire, all died following the crash in Offoxey Road, Tong, near Shifnal on March 14.

Mr Evans died instantly in the crash, having been ejected from the car, but the other two dead boys succumbed to their injuries in hospital following the crash.

A fourth passenger in the car, George Taylor, 17, survived the crash, but suffered life-changing injuries following the crash.

Jenson Bridges, a 17-year-old boy who died in a crash near Shifnal, had a "heart of gold". Photo: West Mercia Police

Today (July 7), the court heard that the three dead boys were all wearing their seatbelts.

Resuming the inquests into the deaths of the three teenagers, Assistant Coroner Heath Westerman at the Corner's Court for Shropshire sitting at the Guildhall in Shrewsbury on Monday, heard how Jenson Bridges had been driving his 1.4l Audi A1 hatchback.

Simon Evans, 18, was killed in a crash in Shropshire (West Mercia Police/PA)

Mr Westerman told the packed coroner's court, that Bridges' Audi, a hatchback with 123bhp, was MOT'd, taxed, had valid insurance and was found to have had “no mechanical defects” at the time of the crash. The driver was also clear of drugs and alcohol at the time of the incident.