Abandoned campfire on The Wrekin sparks ‘serious’ wildfire warning
A Shropshire fire station has issued a warning after an abandoned campfire in one of the county’s most beloved natural landmarks caused a callout.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident on the Wrekin, Wellington, Telford, at 11:32am on Sunday (June 29).
Two fire engines including the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Tweedale and Wellington stations.
Upon arrival, crews found a “small area of woodland and undergrowth” ablaze from an abandoned campfire.
The incident was declared under control shortly before noon as firefighters tackled the fire with a hosereel jet, rakes, shovels and mathooks.
A spokesperson for Tweedale Fire Station shared the incident on the official Facebook page to raise awareness.
They said: “We were called to a smouldering fire right at the summit of The Wrekin, where a small area of woodland and undergrowth had caught alight from an abandoned campfire.
“Thankfully we got to it in time — but it could have been much worse.”
The update also aimed to share the “serious risk” a “small, smouldering fire” can cause to a beloved landmark, its wildlife and people visiting;
“The Wrekin is one of Telford’s most popular hiking spots, with hundreds of visitors every week,” the spokesperson continued.
“In these dry conditions, even a small, smouldering fire like this can spread rapidly, endangering wildlife, the landscape, and everyone enjoying the outdoors.
“Open fires and disposable BBQs are not permitted in areas like this for a reason. What seems like a harmless campfire can quickly become a major incident.”
The spokesperson concluded: “Let’s work together to protect this beautiful local landmark for everyone.
“Stay safe. Stay alert. Respect the outdoors.”
What to do when visiting the countryside - advice from Tweedale Fire Station
Never light fires or BBQs in woodland or dry open areas.
Take your litter home, including glass bottles that can magnify sunlight and start fires.
Report any signs of fire immediately to 999.
If you see smoke or embers, don’t ignore it – even small hotspots can reignite.