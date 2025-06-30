Abandoned campfire on The Wrekin sparks ‘serious’ wildfire warning

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident on the Wrekin, Wellington, Telford, at 11:32am on Sunday (June 29).

Two fire engines including the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Tweedale and Wellington stations.

Upon arrival, crews found a “small area of woodland and undergrowth” ablaze from an abandoned campfire.

An abandoned campfire on the Wrekin caused a callout. Photo: Tweedale Fire Station

The incident was declared under control shortly before noon as firefighters tackled the fire with a hosereel jet, rakes, shovels and mathooks.

A spokesperson for Tweedale Fire Station shared the incident on the official Facebook page to raise awareness.

They said: “We were called to a smouldering fire right at the summit of The Wrekin, where a small area of woodland and undergrowth had caught alight from an abandoned campfire.

“Thankfully we got to it in time — but it could have been much worse.”

The update also aimed to share the “serious risk” a “small, smouldering fire” can cause to a beloved landmark, its wildlife and people visiting;

“The Wrekin is one of Telford’s most popular hiking spots, with hundreds of visitors every week,” the spokesperson continued.

“In these dry conditions, even a small, smouldering fire like this can spread rapidly, endangering wildlife, the landscape, and everyone enjoying the outdoors.

“Open fires and disposable BBQs are not permitted in areas like this for a reason. What seems like a harmless campfire can quickly become a major incident.”

The spokesperson concluded: “Let’s work together to protect this beautiful local landmark for everyone.

“Stay safe. Stay alert. Respect the outdoors.”

What to do when visiting the countryside - advice from Tweedale Fire Station