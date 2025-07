Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Innage Lane, Bridgnorth, at 3:45pm today (Monday, July 7).

The service has dispatched one fire engine from Bridgnorth Fire Station.

Firefighters are responding to a crash in Bridgnorth. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Upon arrival, crews found one car leaking fluid.

Firefighters made the vehicle safe before declaring the incident under control by 4pm.