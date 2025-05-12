Firefighters rescue several people from lift stuck between floors at Shrewsbury Marks & Spencer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.55pm reporting the incident at the store on Castle Street in Shrewsbury town centre.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said seven people were rescued from a lift that was stuck between floors.

Firefighters used lift keys and a short extension ladder to free those who were trapped.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 1.41pm.