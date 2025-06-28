FOLK for the WINDOW: A fundraising event for a 'national treasure'

This great artwork is a national treasure - but in the village of Prees! Sadly it is now in desperate need of major conservation.

So the community in Prees have been working tirelessly having regular events to raise money for this important project, the cost of which has been estimated at over £40,000.

Save your local National Treasure

If you would like more information about the window, or would like to sponsor a pane or would like to support one of the events please contact pewchurches@gmail.com