FOLK for the WINDOW: A fundraising event for a 'national treasure'
St. Chads Church, Prees, contains medieval stained glass originally installed in Battlefield Church and possibly commissioned by King Henry 1V in the mid 1400s. The glass is believed to have been designed by one of the greatest artists of the period - the glass master, John Thornton, who was responsible for the world-famous Great East Window in York Minster.
This great artwork is a national treasure - but in the village of Prees! Sadly it is now in desperate need of major conservation.
So the community in Prees have been working tirelessly having regular events to raise money for this important project, the cost of which has been estimated at over £40,000.
If you would like more information about the window, or would like to sponsor a pane or would like to support one of the events please contact pewchurches@gmail.com