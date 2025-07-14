We learned all about a happy north Shropshire village primary school where every pupil gets a chance to shine

Ofsted inspectors visiting Prees Church of England Primary School began their recent glowing report with: "[The school] accurately describe themselves as a ‘happy school where everyone matters'."

Happy was exactly the feeling exuding from the bubbly staff and smiling children at this quaint primary school when we visited in glorious sunshine.

It's the only primary school in Prees - a village that has a population just short of 1,000 - and is the term-time home for around 200 children.

The onsite nursery means a lot of the pupils are here for 10 years, first arriving at the age of two. The arrangement means the littlest students share a playground with the largest, separated by just a short fence.

"It definitely makes that transition into primary school easier," said nursery teacher Michelle Dyer.

"Our children can see the older children out there playing, they can see their older friends or siblings, and they are all eager to join them.

"But because of the size of the community, as they move up into secondary school - whether that is in Wem or Whitchurch - they have those familiar faces there too. It's a lovely community feel."

Once over the fence, that community support continues with some of the older children acting as "playground friends", checking on younger pupils and making sure everyone has someone to play with.