Telford drug dealer caught with £27,000 cocaine stash avoids prison after judge agonises over effect on more powerful and dangerous criminals

Declan Taverner, aged 25, received a shock on the morning of March 25 this year when officers attended his home in Brands Farm Way, Randlay, Telford.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told Taverner tried to shut the door on them and then ran upstairs to the bathroom, throwing items out of the window into the back garden.

Two packages were recovered, one containing 216g of cocaine and the other 56g.

Together, if broken down into street deals, it is estimated the drugs could yield up to £27,100.

Officers also found £270 in cash, a small quantity of cannabis and a mobile phone, although it was not possible to download its contents.

Taverner was arrested and taken to Shropshire’s main police headquarters at Malinsgate, Telford. He answered no comment to questions when he was quizzed by officers.