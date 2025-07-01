Wheelers: Your community bus – hop on and explore!

Why Wheelers is so special

North Salop Wheelers isn’t just any bus service—it’s a not-for-profit organisation that operates under Section 19/22 Permits of the Transport Act 1985, with a team of wonderful volunteer drivers. It’s an affordable and inclusive service that makes sure no one is left behind, especially those who might find it tough to access public transport due to age, disability, isolation, or financial struggles.

Wheelers

Registered as a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) with charity number 1208028, Wheelers is all about making life easier for the people of North Shropshire, ensuring that essential services, like shopping, healthcare, and socialising, are within reach for everyone.

Meet the passengers

Helen from Make it Market Drayton had the chance to ride along with some of the regular passengers, and they had some lovely stories to share!

Pat, who travels in from Wem every week, said: “Wednesday is my favourite day of the week! I love coming into Market Drayton, doing my shopping, and catching up with friends. Jones is my favourite coffee shop— and I often go there to meet up with friends on a Wednesday. The best part about the journey on the community bus is chatting with the ladies on the bus; everyone is so nice.”

Vera from Coton added: “I come every week to do my shopping. Today I’ll be going to the Post Office, and meeting up with friends.”

And then there’s Janet, also from Coton, who shared: “I’m heading to B&M for bird food, then to Lidl for my weekly shop. I couldn’t do without this bus—I wouldn’t be able to carry my shopping otherwise! I’m also excited to check out the new Boyes shop that just opened. My favourite places are Savers, the Post Office, Card Factory, and Morrisons.”

Many passengers also love to start their day with breakfast at Wetherspoons or catch up with family over lunch while they’re in town. The bus truly brings the community together, and the chats and laughter shared on board make it an even more enjoyable trip.

Community bus

The routes – which one works for you?

The Wheelers buses follow two different routes, so no matter where you’re coming from, there’s a bus that can take you straight to Market Drayton.

Route One:

Starts in Wem around 9am, then the bus picks up passengers from their home around Prees, Coton, Tilstock, Whitchurch, Ash Mangna and Ightfield before stopping in Market Drayton Town Centre where passengers can alight. The second stop is at Morrisons where it picks passengers back up at 1pm.

Route Two:

There is another bus that picks up passengers from Newport, then heading to Hinstock, Cheswardine, Lightwoods and then again stopping in the Town Centre and off again to Morrisons.

You can choose to be dropped off either in the town centre or at Morrisons—super handy for a bit of shopping or running errands. The return bus departs Market Drayton around 1 pm, so everyone gets home safely and comfortably after a busy morning in town.

Why It’s So Important

Market Drayton is more than just a place to shop—it’s a hub for people to meet, relax, and access the things they need. For many living in the rural villages nearby, getting to Market Drayton would be tough without the Wheelers bus service. It’s not just about transport; it’s about reducing isolation, helping people stay independent, and connecting communities.

Want to Join the Fun?

If you’re ready to explore Market Drayton or want to get involved in this fantastic service, you can subscribe to the Wheelers community bus and be part of the journey! The best part? It’s super easy! You can request the service by going to their website: northsalopwheelers.co.uk or by phoning 07597 273959.

And, if you’ve got some spare time and love helping out your local community, Wheelers is always looking for new volunteer drivers. It’s a great way to give back while making a real difference!

See You on the Bus!

Thanks to North Salop Wheelers, it’s never been easier to visit Market Drayton. Whether you’re shopping, meeting friends, or just enjoying all the town has to offer, the community bus makes sure that everyone has a chance to join in on the fun. So, come on down—Market Drayton is waiting for you