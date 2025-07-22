Man appears in court charged with child sex offences including rape

Neil Waters, aged 55 and of Pulverbatch near Shrewsbury, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday (July 21) charged with 11 sex offences including rape.

The charges include five counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of assault by penetration of a child under 13 and two counts of raping a child under 13.

Also included was a charge of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and another of an attempt to cause a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The 55-year-old entered no plea during Monday's hearing and is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday, August 18.