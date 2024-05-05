The village pub that's enjoying a turnaround in fortunes and acts as community hub

The Pigot Arms in Pattingham has a rich history, having been lent its name from 1st Baron Pigot, who had purchased nearby Patshull Hall in 1765, and is set as a Grade II listed building which had once functioned as a hotel.

Anyone venturing into the centre on the South Staffordshire/Shropshire border village will not be able to miss the building, bedecked in white with the name of the pub in big black writing on the outside.

The Pigot Arms is a visible presence in the village

Meanwhile, a step inside gives those entering for the first time a view of an oak panelled floor and timber beams on the ceiling, as well as a couple of brick fire places and plenty of comfy chairs around the pub.

Run by Sheldon Inns, the pub is currently managed by manager Tami Matthews, who runs the pub with her partner and chef Lee Richardson.

She says it's the first place they had been able to run together and said they drew on their experiences of running a resort in Thailand to help take on the pub.