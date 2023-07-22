Scarecrows to fill village for return of popular three-day festival

Mike Coope following the last Scarecrow Festival in Pattingham

The first Scarecrow Festival in Pattingham took place in 2011 but it soon became a popular event in the village.

Its return in 2023 from September 22 to 24 marks the sixth three-day festival in the village where scarecrows take centre stage.

The event will be focused around the village hall, where a Scarecrow Trail will begin taking visitors on three routes around the village so that they can see the many scarecrow creations.

Organisers say they expect there to be well over 100 scarecrows on display. Young children can also join in the Scarecrow Quiz and taking part gives them one of the very popular scarecrow badges.

Mike Coope who is helping to organise the festival said: "There will also be scarecrows in St Chad’s Church plus a raffle with several prizes, the first prize being a special scarecrow cake.

"Refreshments, including homemade ice cream, will be available at the village hall throughout the three days. Ample free car parking will be available close to the village centre."