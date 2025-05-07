We visit the beautiful Shropshire border village with three pubs and charming locals who offer a friendly welcome
Pattingham is a village filled with history, picturesque walks and even more amazing people.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On the Shropshire/Staffordshire border lies the quiet village of Pattingham.
A rural village that prides itself on community, Pattingham features three pubs near its centre, a historic church, a row of quaint shops and a lovely park for both adults and children to enjoy.
Walking around the village, it's easy to see why hundreds of people visit each day, with plenty of greenery, fantastic food and plenty of smiling faces to make everyone feel welcome.
The shops, which feature a beauty salon, a convenience store and a pharmacy, also include Kenneth Clive menswear, which has been operating in the village for more than 40 years.