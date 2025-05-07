We visit the beautiful Shropshire border village with three pubs and charming locals who offer a friendly welcome

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On the Shropshire/Staffordshire border lies the quiet village of Pattingham.

A rural village that prides itself on community, Pattingham features three pubs near its centre, a historic church, a row of quaint shops and a lovely park for both adults and children to enjoy.

Walking around the village, it's easy to see why hundreds of people visit each day, with plenty of greenery, fantastic food and plenty of smiling faces to make everyone feel welcome.

St Chad's Church

Lychgate Coffee house in Pattingham.

Longstanding trader of 42 years Kenneth Clive.

The shops, which feature a beauty salon, a convenience store and a pharmacy, also include Kenneth Clive menswear, which has been operating in the village for more than 40 years.