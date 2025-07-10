'Why aren't you in school?' Sex pest asked girl before performing a lewd act in bushes near a Telford park

Pervert Ze Chambers, aged 22, approached the girl and asked for her age before sloping off into some bushes and carrying out a sex act at Hartshill Park, Oakengates, Telford.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that the incident left the girl feeling “uncomfortable and scared”, and that videos were found on Chambers’s phone of him engaging in “lewd behaviour”.

It was on the afternoon of March 7 last year when the girl saw Chambers riding a motorbike in the park.

After he asked for her age, she saw him go into the bushes, take his bottoms down and carry out the act. He also asked her: "Why aren't you in school?"

The girl contacted her sister to say she felt “scared”, so her dad picked her up.

She took note of the motorbike’s number plate and later told her dad what had happened. The police were informed.

Chambers was tracked down and arrested, but when interviewed he answered “no comment” to questions and denied any offences in a pre-prepared statement.

Police arranged an identity parade and the girl picked out Chambers in the line-up.

The “lewd” videos were later discovered on his phone when it was examined.

'I can't get it out of my mind'

In a victim impact statement, the girl said: “I can’t get it out of my mind.”

Chambers, of Victoria Avenue, Wellington, Telford, pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Giles Pengelly, mitigating, said Chambers had a “difficult upbringing” and a “disruptive” education in which he went to eight different schools.

“He feels regret and remorse about this behaviour,” Mr Pengelly said.

Judge Peter Barrie told Chambers: “It is clear that your behaviour was directed towards the girl.

“It is clear she was upset and disturbed by what she saw.”

The judge handed Chambers a 12-month community order which includes 80 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity days. Chambers must do the “maps for change” programme for sex offenders.

The judge also ordered Chambers to pay £2,000 in prosecution costs at the rate of £100 per month.