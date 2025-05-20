Stunning countryside home on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border with a pond and boat house hits the market
A stunning period countryside home with a large pond and boat house has been listed for sale.
Kingslow House in Pattingham has hit the market for offers in the region of £1.65 million with Peter James Property Ltd.
The seven-bedroom home is set in an elevated position, boasting spectacular panoramic views of surrounding countryside.
The property features beautiful landscaped gardens extending to approximately 3.34 acres including a large pond with a decked terrace, a pontoon and a boat house.
The home also offers a woodland, pastureland that is suitable for grazing or recreational use, and an additional 10.29 acres of land is available by separate negotiation.
Kingslow House has been extensively renovated throughout and features six reception rooms including a drawing room, dining room, snug, sunroom and a library that even has an electric lift to the first floor.
On the first floor are two principal suites with walk-in wardrobes, en-suites, and balconies. There are also two further double bedrooms with en-suites and three additional bedrooms served by a large family bathroom.
The listing says Kingslow House is ideal for multigenerational living.
Outside, the home also features a large driveway with ample parking space, detached outbuildings with substantial garaging.
The listing says: "Kingslow House is a commanding, period country home set in an elevated position with spectacular 360 degree views.
"Enjoying a spectacular and private rural position, Kingslow House is located in the small hamlet of Kingslow, just outside the popular village of Pattingham.
"This immaculately presented residence offers luxurious and flexible accommodation, thoughtfully designed to take full advantage of the sweeping views across the Shropshire and South Staffordshire countryside."
Further information can be found on Rightmove.