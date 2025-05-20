Stunning countryside home on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border with a pond and boat house hits the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kingslow House in Pattingham has hit the market for offers in the region of £1.65 million with Peter James Property Ltd.

The seven-bedroom home is set in an elevated position, boasting spectacular panoramic views of surrounding countryside.

The seven-bedroom home near Pattingham boasts expansive grounds featuring a large pond, pontoon and boat house. Picture: Rightmove/Peter James Property Ltd.

The property features beautiful landscaped gardens extending to approximately 3.34 acres including a large pond with a decked terrace, a pontoon and a boat house.

The home also offers a woodland, pastureland that is suitable for grazing or recreational use, and an additional 10.29 acres of land is available by separate negotiation.

The home boasts expansive grounds featuring a pond and a boat house. Picture: Rightmove/Peter James Property Ltd.

Kingslow House near Pattingham has been listed for sale. The seven-bedroom home boasts countryside views. Picture: Rightmove/Peter James Property Ltd.

Kingslow House has been extensively renovated throughout and features six reception rooms including a drawing room, dining room, snug, sunroom and a library that even has an electric lift to the first floor.

On the first floor are two principal suites with walk-in wardrobes, en-suites, and balconies. There are also two further double bedrooms with en-suites and three additional bedrooms served by a large family bathroom.

Inside Kingslow House that has been renovated. Picture: Rightmove/Peter James Property Ltd.

The kitchen at Kingslow House. Picture: Rightmove/Peter James Property Ltd.

The listing says Kingslow House is ideal for multigenerational living.

Outside, the home also features a large driveway with ample parking space, detached outbuildings with substantial garaging.

Kingslow House near Pattingham has been listed for sale for offers in the region of £1.65 million. Picture: Rightmove/Peter James Property Ltd.

The listing says: "Kingslow House is a commanding, period country home set in an elevated position with spectacular 360 degree views.

"Enjoying a spectacular and private rural position, Kingslow House is located in the small hamlet of Kingslow, just outside the popular village of Pattingham.

A large pond and pontoon at Kingslow House. Picture: Rightmove/Peter James Property Ltd.

"This immaculately presented residence offers luxurious and flexible accommodation, thoughtfully designed to take full advantage of the sweeping views across the Shropshire and South Staffordshire countryside."

