Former Shropshire village hall with jacuzzi swim spa and expansive grounds hits the market

The Old Village Hall in Stanlow near Pattingham has been listed for offers in the region of £1,275,000 with Berriman Eaton estate agents.

The former village hall was converted in 2018 by a developer. Living accommodation is arranged over two floors while the home enjoys gardens and grounds extending to one-and-a-half acres.

The former village hall was converted in 2018 into a luxurious five-bedroom home. Picture: Berriman Eaton/Rightmove.

The listing says the property boasts far reaching views in one of the areas most "prestigious locations".

The Old Village Hall offers five double bedrooms and a large oak framed garden/entertainment room that opens to an outdoor jacuzzi swim spa.

A standout feature of the home is the sunken jacuzzi swim spa. Berriman Eaton/Rightmove.

The property is approached via electric gates that open onto a long private driveway. There is ample parking space for vehicles and a detached oak-framed double garage.

Large gardens are mainly laid to lawn and enclosed by post and rail fencing. The listing adds that they are "perfectly positioned" to enjoy uninterrupted views over the surrounding open farmland.

Elsewhere, a porcelain-tiled patio extends to the side and rear of the house, offering a sunny, private aspect.

Inside The Old Village Hall in Stanlow near Pattingham. Picture: Berriman Eaton/Rightmove.

The listing describes the property as: "A former village hall converted with planning permission in 2018 by a developer with living accommodation arranged over two floors having underfloor heating to the ground floor.

"After the sale, the new owners gained planning for the oak framed garage and oak framed entertainment room to extend the living space to just under 3,000sq.ft.

"High end appliances have been fitted in the kitchen with luxury bathrooms throughout. From the entertainment room, there are extensive views enjoying the open vista to the rear with a recently installed top of the range heated jacuzzi swim spa.

The former village hall in Stanlow near Pattingham is approached by a long driveway and features ample parking space. Picture: Berriman Eaton/Rightmove.

"Secure gated entry gives access to the parking area and double garage with extensive lawned gardens extending to around 1.5 acres.

"A standout feature of the rear terrace is the luxurious, sunken jacuzzi swim spa (Jacuzzi J - 19 Poweractive Dual Swimspa & Hot Tub) with a maximum lovely warm water temperature of 37 degrees and complete with a Covana electric vertical raising canopy, combining year-round usability with low-maintenance.

The Old Village Hall in Stanlow near Pattingham has hit the market for £1.275 million. Picture: Berriman Eaton/Rightmove.

"This superb outdoor space is perfectly designed for entertaining or unwinding in comfort with easy access into the entertainment room, all while enjoying the tranquil countryside surroundings."

