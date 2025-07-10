'Penis-shaped' 250-home scheme in Telford passed

The outline application for a former coal mine in Lawley was submitted by Telford & Wrekin Council and Homes England in January.

The development, off Arleston Lane, will consist of a mix of two-, three- and four-bed properties – with 63 reserved for affordable housing.

Despite the 15-acre greenfield site being allocated for residential development within the Telford and Wrekin Local Plan, many residents have long been up in arms about the development.

“With the significant growth of residential properties in this area over the past decade, community services have already failed to keep up,” said Andrea Hemmings.

“It is impossible to get a doctors appointment or register with a local dentist and both schools in the village are over subscribed. In addition, there has been little thought given to the provision of secondary school education in the locality, meaning that children are placed in schools that are too far to reasonably access on foot, which adds to traffic congestion around secondary schools as parents must transport their children by car.”

Lawley & Overdale Parish Council also objected, stating members were concerned about the increased traffic along Glendale and Pepper Mill. It added that the proposed one-way system along part of Arleston Lane will be unenforceable, and has the potential to confuse drivers.

The scheme was therefore “called in” by the parish council and Councillor Mark Boylan, who represents Overdale & The Rock on Telford & Wrekin Council, for the planning committee to consider on Wednesday (July 9). However, the recommendation by planning officers was for the scheme to be approved.

“The site creates an opportunity to provide a a vibrant, sustainable and integrated new neighbourhood,” said Harry Armitage of planning agent AtkinsRéalis, adding that there has been "extensive consultation and engagement with the necessary consultees".

An illustrative masterplan of a housing scheme that will create up to 250 homes in Lawley has caused much amusement. Picture: AtkinsRéalis

Members were told that all technical consultees support the scheme, and there will be no construction traffic during school periods.

A total of £2,123,436 will also be contributed towards educational provision in the area, and a new highways condition has been added which will apply to all new housing developments.

“The land itself has been designated for development for many years, and I can’t find any reason to refuse... any development on it,” said Councillor Peter Scott.

“But when we talk about reserved matters, what the developer will have to do on that area is win some hearts and minds, and at the moment they don’t seem to be winning too many.”

Councillor Nigel Dugmore, meanwhile, made a light-hearted comment about the shape of the scheme’s design, which has been met with some amusement.

“As we have seen in the press, the application has drawn considerable attention due to its shape, and it’s going to be very interesting to see what street names are going to come out – there’s some cracking suggestions,” said Councillor Dugmore.

“The land was always earmarked for development, just like the rest of where Lawley is now, so it’s really impossible to refuse.”

The scheme was therefore unanimously approved.