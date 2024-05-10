'I have been left to rot in my bed' - patient's plea for help after hospital ward closed for 'estates issues'

One of the patients affected by the halt to elective work says she is in great pain and 'feeling suicidal' after waiting for surgery since being referred to PRH for 'urgent' help for severe arthritis some months ago.

"I have been left to rot in my bed," said retired NHS worker Ines Curtis, 74.

"I can barely walk now and may never be able to walk again. I feel suicidal and am on anti-depressants.

"Nobody is giving any answers and nothing has been going since January."