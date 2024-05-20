'I love to see the smile on people's faces': Olympians host seventh Round the Wrekin bike ride

Compton Care's Round the Wrekin cycle fundraiser returned on Sunday marking the seventh year of the event.

Last year's ride saw more than 400 supporters take part and raise more than £32,000 to help fund the charity's work supporting people with life limiting conditions and their families in the local community.

Round the Wrekin bike ride for Compton Care starting at Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Football Club. Anita Lonsbrough and Hugh Porter wish the riders well at the start of the ride.

Bernie Motjetje and Tsebo Mohlahli from Smethwick gearing up for the race

This year, the turnout exceeded 540 people of all ages, shapes and gearing up for one of three routes for all abilities.

Starting from Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club in Kingswinford, the Hugh Porter Challenge is a 27-mile route touring quiet lanes through Badger and Beckbury and is suitable for cyclists aged 11 and older, while the Compton Care Classic is a 62-mile route offering big descents and beautiful scenery for those aged 16 and older.

Compton Care staff Sue Ward, Emily Thompson, Cara Bright and Sally Woods

Black Country Triathletes

Finally, for those brave enough, there is The Epic, the ultimate 100-mile challenge that takes seasoned cyclists deep into the Shropshire countryside, featuring a new climb over the Long Mynd and the Wrekin.