Michael Marsh from Telford was even in the gown, ready to go under the knife when one of his operations was cancelled.

The 52-year-old had been suffering with health issues for a while, before a visit to A&E at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford last year saw doctors discover a large kidney stone.

After a referral he was scheduled for an operation to remove the stone – but he has faced a succession of disappointments.

The latest cancellation – for an operation last Thursday – came the preceding Saturday.

And two weeks ago he had been changed and ready, waiting to go into theatre, when that operation was cancelled.

He said: "I was in Princess Royal Hospital two weeks ago, I'd got changed, I was waiting to go into theatre and he told me they would have to cancel because they had an emergency that was taking longer than they expected."