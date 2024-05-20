Shropshire Star
'I'm in agony and losing wages because my kidney stone operations have been cancelled FOUR times'

A man says he has been left in agony with his life put on hold after his kidney stone operation was cancelled – four times.

By Dominic Robertson
Micky Marsh has had his operation cancelled four times

Michael Marsh from Telford was even in the gown, ready to go under the knife when one of his operations was cancelled.

The 52-year-old had been suffering with health issues for a while, before a visit to A&E at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford last year saw doctors discover a large kidney stone.

After a referral he was scheduled for an operation to remove the stone – but he has faced a succession of disappointments.

The latest cancellation – for an operation last Thursday – came the preceding Saturday.

And two weeks ago he had been changed and ready, waiting to go into theatre, when that operation was cancelled.

He said: "I was in Princess Royal Hospital two weeks ago, I'd got changed, I was waiting to go into theatre and he told me they would have to cancel because they had an emergency that was taking longer than they expected."

