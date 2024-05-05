Food review: My meal at this affordable Shropshire pub ticked all the boxes

From the windows of The Fox, a train of bobbing heads weaved its way along the undulating, rural roads in this quiet corner near the Staffordshire and Shropshire border. Runners dressed in bright vests got into a rhythm as they pushed their way back into nearby Newport, in search of a personal best. And shortly after their exertions, a number made their way to The Fox, where celebratory gin‘n’tonics were downed.

They weren’t the only ones in The Fox, of course. When I called to see if any tables were available for a midweek supper, the guy on the end of the phone indicated that there weren’t. I could take a table in the bar, he said, but the restaurant was full. And that’s testament to the enduring popularity of a venue that’s been well-managed, and well-staffed over a long period of years.

The Fox on a warm spring evening

Part of the Brunning and Price stable, it’s part of a successful business group that provides aspirational pub dining for a mainstream crowd.

The chain’s venues – and The Fox is included in them – are habitually large, tastefully decorated, and welcoming. They are mostly well organised, staff are habitually friendly and well trained, while there’s an impressive array of ales and spirits, not to mention a customer-friendly menu.

The menu, in this reviewer’s case, is the principle attraction. Featuring dishes that people like to eat, rather than food that seeks to impress, it’s a collection of classics, comforting plates, and one or two elements that allow the chef to shine. Mostly though, it’s recognisable stuff that people love – soup, prawns, curry, cottage pie, char-grilled fish, steaks and burgers, or towering salads – that the chefs serve with aplomb.

A delightful interior with nooks and crannies

Having eaten at a few of the region’s outlets in recent times, The Fox and a Shrewsbury venue, The Mytton and Mermaid, rank most highly.

While the runners pounded the tarmac, the diners perused the menu. Starters and nibbles included an appetising chicken liver pate with carrot and apricot chutney and a toasted bloomer; a crispy cauliflower and charred corn taco with guacamole, pickled red onions, coriander, and lime; or pan-seared scallops with pea puree, edamame beans, and an air dried ham crisp.

Mains included a chargrilled chicken salad with avocado, gorgonzola, and crispy pancetta; a steak burger with beer onions, grilled pancetta, Monterey Jack, spiced tomato mayonnaise, and fries; or Buttercross Farm pork and leek sausages with buttered mashed potatoes, and onion gravy. Frankly, who wouldn’t want any or all of that?

I started, however, with a small plate of halloumi fries, served with a tomato relish. They were delicious. Delivered in quick time – check on, chef, here they come – they were simple but delicious. The halloumi had plenty of rough edges for a flour-based batter to fill and the colour was a deep, caramel-gold, like a wedding band in summer. The tomato relish was fine, though nothing to write home about, and the small, simple plate was polished off before another 50 runners had jogged past.

Halloumi and tomato relish

My main was magnificent. A crispy beef salad with sweet chilli sauce, roasted cashew nuts, peppers, vegetable crisps, and a variety of leaves was excellent. The crispy beef was delightful. Dusted in flour, deep fried to be a little crisp on the outside, but soft and yielding within, it was packed with big-hearted flavours.

The leaves were a mixture of bitter and sweet, while the sweet chilli sauce had softened their texture and added a pleasing dimension of mild heat and sweet. The cashews added texture and a creaminess that complemented the other elements, while plentiful, deep-friend vegetables crisps added further texture.

It was a mountain of food that came in at about half the calories of a burger and packed as much of a flavour-punch.

The desserts looked great – key lime pie, with vanilla cream, and raspberry sauce; or a toasted waffle with Black Forest fruits, cherry ice cream, and chocolate sauce – but having demolished the halloumi fries and left the cleanest of plates where once there lay a crispy beef salad, I thought better of it. Perhaps it was the runners, guilt-tripping me into calling it quits before adding a triple chocolate brownie to the order.

A warm welcome and attentive service awaits visitors to The Fox in Newport

Nonetheless, The Fox had again stepped up to the plate and left a favourable impression. In many ways, it shows what’s achievable against the most difficult of backdrops.

We live in a world where hospitality is increasingly becoming a luxury that fewer can afford. The cost of living crisis has made dining out a less regular endeavour and venues have been forced to pass on the colossal increases in price that have made life more challenging in recent times.

Energy prices have soared, staff costs are higher, the cost of ingredients is eye-watering, while finding and retaining good team members is increasingly difficult. Many venues either have their backs to the wall or have given up the game, drowned by a deluge of unhappy fiscal challenges.

The Fox, however, shows that retaining high standards, sticking to a winning formula, and focusing on delivery leads to a successful business – and happy customers. To fill large dining rooms on quiet Wednesdays is no mean feat, though the high standards have brought about that stability.

Like others in the Brunning and Price chain, a focus on food that people like to eat, that’s delivered at an affordable price point, and that features such classics as fish and chips alongside a cheffy trio of lamb, The Fox ticks all the boxes, and more.

9/10