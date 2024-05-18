On October 31, 1994, Caroline Hanmer, who was then 38, decided to go looking for love and posted a lonely hearts advertisement in her favourite paper.

Answering her appeal was Nigel Hughes, a 38-year-old sailor who had moved to Shropshire from Birmingham, and the pair fell head over heels in love.

But despite "fate" bringing them together, the couple never got round to tying the knot – until last month.

"Life just got the better of us," said Caroline. "We have had a long and happy relationship, but we never got round to getting married.