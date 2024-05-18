Video: Enjoy a first look inside Telford's brand new Danish lifestyle store

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Søstrene Grene has launched its first Shropshire store in the Telford Centre.

The family-owned retailer has more than 285 stores worldwide, specialising in budget-friendly Scandinavian designs.

The store eopened in the Telford Centre on Friday

UK Joint Venture Partners, Norma Jacob and Richard Power, run Søstrene Grene stores across Northern Ireland, Southern England and Scotland.

The store sells a wide range of products

Norma said: “The Telford Centre is the perfect location. We look forward to introducing residents to the wonderful world of Søstrene Grene."

Inside the new Telford store

Søstrene Grene provides an assortment of items including homewares plus hobby and craft.

Also available are an array of children’s items from traditional wooden toys and the brands signature “mini home” products.

A large queue of people wait for the store to open

In line with the brand’s continued commitment to sustainability, the new store will feature eco-friendly initiatives including products made of recycled materials, reduced packaging and reusable alternatives to single use items.

Richard Power and Norma Jacob, with manager Laura Phillips (centre) and fellow staff Georgia Morgan and Olivia Bennett

Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, said: “Our product selection is key to our success. Through providing our customers with an ever-changing assortment of budget-friendly options, we have developed a loyal following.

“Ensuring Søstrene Grene is kind to the environment is something we continue to develop and by 2030, we aim to reduce our CO2 emissions by 58 per cent.”