'Small, nurturing' primary school celebrates 'good' Ofsted rating after being told to improve

In November 2021, Welshampton CE Primary School was given a 'requires improvement' rating.

Now, following the most recent inspection in April, the small primary school with just 64 pupils has been praised for its positive and passionate leadership.

In the report published on Thursday, Welshampton CE Primary School has been judged as a ‘good’ school in all areas – and ‘good’ overall.

In their report inspectors said that the school is "led by a highly passionate and committed team of leaders” and that “staff care deeply about the pupils they teach”.