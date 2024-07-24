New head of Shrewsbury academy outlines key aims in bid to create 'admired' school

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lucy Lee has more than 20 years of experience in specialist education, working with children who have physical disabilities, autism, communication needs and challenging behaviour.

She has arrived at Severndale Specialist Academy in Shrewsbury after more than three years at the helm of the Ofsted-rated ‘good’ Dorin Park School and Specialist SEN College in Chester, having held senior leadership positions in the education sector for more than a decade.

“I want to create a school which is respected and admired – and which is seen as a true community asset,” she said.

“That means being open and collaborative with parents, staff and unions, to make sure they are all on the journey with us.