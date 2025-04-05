I visited the Shropshire town named one of Britain’s ‘poshest’ - and it’s nothing like what I expected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

I made the move down from Leeds, a place I have been blessed to call my home for the last two and a half decades, in February this year.

Your twenties are an odd time, I am told. And you’ll often find yourself in places you wouldn’t expect. Somehow, I landed in Telford, Shropshire.

And during my first two months here, I like to think I have explored quite a few areas in the county, including Ironbridge and Shrewsbury.

Ludlow Market

But when Ludlow, a market town in South Shropshire, was named one of Britain’s poshest towns by a national newspaper just a few weeks ago, I was keen to understand why.

From conversations with colleagues to chats with Wellington market traders, Ludlow is lovely and it’s definitely worth a visit, especially for its vibrant food offering.

But no one regarded it posh.

If anywhere was declared to be more affluent or upscale, it was always Bridgnorth that people mentioned first.

Ludlow Town Crier - Terrence Mullett

According to The Telegraph, Ludlow is a "delightful market town” and a “beauty” and should definitely be on the list for a getaway these next Spring and Summer months.

The Telegraph said: “With its medieval street plan, 500-odd listed buildings, a ruined castle and a huge parish church (dubbed the “Cathedral of the Marches”), this delightful market town is a beauty.

“Then there’s the fancy eating scene.

Ludlow

“This Slow Food Town hosts the UK’s original food festival as well as a trio of Michelin Guide-listed restaurants (Mortimers, the Charlton Arms, Forelles) and a raft of indie butchers, bakers, cheesemongers and deli’s.

“Hipsters flock to Csons, a cool spot for flat whites and Oaxaca eggs, right by the river.”

I had picked the perfect day to see Ludlow in all its glory: with a gentle breeze, the Spring sun beamed down on me as I walked through Ludlow’s main streets surrounding the castle.