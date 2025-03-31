South Shropshire town crowned one of Britain’s ‘poshest’ by The Telegraph - here’s why

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ludlow, in South Shropshire, has been named among the national newspaper’s ranking of Britain’s 15 poshest towns this year.

The list is designed to spotlight “well-to-do” towns with an array of art galleries, independent shops, restaurants and hotels - as well as celebrity residents - perfect for a British mini-break this Spring.

Sarah Baxter, writing for The Telegraph, said the "delightful market town” of Ludlow is a “beauty” and should definitely be on the list for a getaway these next few months.

Ludlow has been named one of Britain's 15 poshest towns by the Telegraph. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The journalist picked out a few of the town’s thriving businesses - from Michelin Guide-listed restaurants to independent cafes - that have really put the town on the map.

The Telegraph said: “With its medieval street plan, 500-odd listed buildings, a ruined castle and a huge parish church (dubbed the “Cathedral of the Marches”), this delightful market town is a beauty.

“Then there’s the fancy eating scene.

“This Slow Food Town hosts the UK’s original food festival as well as a trio of Michelin Guide-listed restaurants (Mortimers, the Charlton Arms, Forelles) and a raft of indie butchers, bakers, cheesemongers and deli’s.

“Hipsters flock to Csons, a cool spot for flat whites and Oaxaca eggs, right by the river.”

The journalist recommended ordering chunks of Remembered Hills Blue at Ludlow Farmshop in Bromfield, which Baxter said has the “finest Shropshire produce,” and recommended staying at the “elegant” three-star Town House in Valentine's Walk.

No other town in the West Midlands made the prestigious list this time. However, last year, Cound, a village that sits on the west bank of the River Severn, was listed amongst Britain’s 48 poshest villages by The Telegraph.