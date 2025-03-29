Weather forecast: Shropshire set for a week of spring sunshine and chilly evenings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After a milder start to the weekend, it's looking like the spring sunshine will return in time for Mothering Sunday (March 30).

Temperatures are expected to stay quite warm through the coming week, averaging highs of around 17C in Shropshire.

The peak of the week is expected to come next Thursday (April 3), when Shrewsbury is set to see temperatures as high as 19C.

The Met Office has however warned the daytime heat next week will likely be followed by chilly evenings and nights.

The sun should be out in Shrewsbury

The forecasting body said: “In typical spring fashion, we are going to see a short-lived spell of unsettled weather this weekend before we transition back towards a blocked weather pattern as high pressure builds on Sunday and dominates our weather through much of next week.

“While daytime temperatures will be warm next week, nights will still be chilly and there is still a chance we could see some rural overnight frosts under the clear skies.”

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick told PA Media that the period of "high pressure" would bring "some fine and settled conditions, perhaps even some warm sunshine".

Looking at Mothering Sunday, she said: “Through the course of the morning this will clear its way up nicely and mostly it’s going to be quite a dry day.

“That will lead to some sunny spells particularly across central and inland areas of the UK.

“For the rest of the week… we have this area of high pressure building its way up from the south, dragging in some more milder air too, so it’s likely that there will be quite a settled start to the week next week, lots of sunny spells and also some quite warm temperatures,” she added.

