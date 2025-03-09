12 of Shropshire’s best beer gardens to bask in the Spring sun while enjoying a pint - according to customer reviews

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And what better place to spend the day in our beautiful county than a beer garden?

Luckily for us, there’s no shortage of pubs with the perfect outdoor seating to enjoy a pint while basking in the glorious Spring sun.

Here are just 12 of the best beer gardens in Shropshire as the weather improves - and what customers have to say.

All venues listed below have a rating of more than 4.5 stars from more than 100 Google reviews.

The Castle Hotel

The Castle Hotel in Wem has one of the best beer gardens in the county. Photo: Steve Leath

The Castle Hotel in High Street, Wem, Shrewsbury, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 450 Google reviews. One customer said: "Warm welcoming traditional pub, restaurant and big beer garden, local beers on tap."

The Woodman Inn

The Woodman Inn in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, has a rating of 4.8 stars from 198 Google reviews. One customer said: "Friendly, welcoming local with great beer. Really great beer. Best kept beer in the town. Wood fires burning if it is chilly out, two beautiful courtyard gardens at the back full of flowers.

The Nag’s Head