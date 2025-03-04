Could it be the warmest day of the year so far? Shropshire to see temperatures hotter than Madrid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

According to the Met Office, temperatures will soar to around 15°C in the county on Thursday (March 6).

The weather experts have meanwhile predicted it will only be 13°C in Madrid, Spain, on the day.

The warm temperatures are set to carry into the weekend, with parts of Shropshire including Telford, Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth expected to see temperatures reach 16°C on Saturday.

Flowers blooming in the sunshine this week

In its weather forecast for the West Midlands this week, the Met Office said: "Dry and sunny for a time on Thursday, but clouding over later. Some showery rain developing overnight and during Friday.

"Skies brightening again on Saturday. Often breezy, but noticeably milder."

But colder weather could be on the way as on Monday, March 10, parts of Shropshire will see temperatures of just 3°C at the start of the day, which are then expected to rise to around 11°C.