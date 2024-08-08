Shropshire's best Italian restaurants – according to your reviews
Italian - the nation's second-favourite type of restaurant.
After ranking fish and chip shops in Shropshire based on your reviews, the Shropshire Star has taken a look at your favourite places in the county for a sit down meal, in particular Italian restaurants.
According to stats from Cutsom Neon, Italian restaurants are the nation's second-favourite behind Indian cuisines.
Data from February 2024 shows there were 246,000 average monthly searches for Italian restaurants in the UK.
Let's take a look at some of the best-rated Italian restaurants in Shropshire.
La Dolce Vita
The restaurant in Shrewsbury town centre has a near perfect 4.9 star rating on Google.
Reviews mention great tasting food that's great vale for money, and pictures showcase exquisite presentation of dishes.