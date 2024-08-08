Shropshire's best Italian restaurants – according to your reviews

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

After ranking fish and chip shops in Shropshire based on your reviews, the Shropshire Star has taken a look at your favourite places in the county for a sit down meal, in particular Italian restaurants.

According to stats from Cutsom Neon, Italian restaurants are the nation's second-favourite behind Indian cuisines.

Data from February 2024 shows there were 246,000 average monthly searches for Italian restaurants in the UK.

Let's take a look at some of the best-rated Italian restaurants in Shropshire.

La Dolce Vita

The restaurant in Shrewsbury town centre has a near perfect 4.9 star rating on Google.

La Dolce Vita in Shrewsbury, picture: Google

Reviews mention great tasting food that's great vale for money, and pictures showcase exquisite presentation of dishes.